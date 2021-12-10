The seventh batch of 176 asylum seekers evacuated from Libya have arrived in Rwanda, the ministry of emergency has said.

The new arrivals include 102 Eritrean nationals, 62 Sudanese, five Somalis, four South Sudanese and three Ethiopians.

ADVERTISEMENT

They are being housed by the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, and the Rwandan government in a transit centre located in a town 40km (25 miles) south of the capital, Kigali.

ADVERTISEMENT

In total, 648 asylum seekers mostly from the Horn of Africa countries have been transferred to Rwanda from Libya since September 2019.

Of these, 462 have been resettled to Sweden, Canada, Norway, France and Belgium.

The UN refugee agency says more than 5,000 refugees and asylum seekers, including hundreds of children, are stranded in different parts of Libya hoping to make it to Europe.

Almost 7,000 refugees and asylum seekers have been evacuated or resettled out of Libya since 2017, the UN says.

Source: BBC