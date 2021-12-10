Government critic and former Ethics Minister Miria Matembe has said corruption in Uganda is prospering because President Museveni supports and wants it to succeed.

Matembe was speaking during a morning show on NBS TV when she castigated Museveni for doing nothing to end graft in Uganda.

“Corruption is rampant in Uganda because Museveni wants it to succeed. There is nothing that can succeed unless he wants it. Museveni can not fail to get something that he wants,” Matembe said.

Museveni has been making promises regarding the elimination of corruption; however, the vice has remained rampant in the country.

Speaking yesterday during the international anti-corruption day celebrations in Kololo, President Museveni advised the IGG to go slow on lifestyle audit citing it would chase away “thieves” who are investing in the country.

“Go slow on the lifestyle audit because we are still lucky that these people steal money and build hotels here for us. You see those beautiful buildings here, if you go for them, they will steal and go build abroad,” Museveni said.

Museveni’s comments came after the IGG Beti Kamya said that the lifestyle that is not commensurate with the legit sources of one’s salary translates to real corruption we are facing.

“The face of corruption is that lifestyle which is not commensurate with a person’s legitimate source of income. That expensive car, that mansion, those family holidays abroad, expensive schools abroad where you take children which do not commensurate with your source of income is the face of corruption,” Kamya said.

Museveni had been accused of leaving corruption to prosper under the guise that those stealing is apparently investing in Uganda, something critics say does not add up.

Seasoned journalist Andrew Mwenda said the NRM is the most corrupt regime Uganda has had since independence.

“NRM came with the primary purpose of ending corruption. I think this is the most corrupt government Uganda has had. On the international scene, we would be in the top 20. Corruption is used for the balance of power,” he said.

“If you say you will do a lifestyle audit, you are saying the officials should not keep their money here. It may not be the most correct thing for the President to say, but I agree with him,” he added.

Budadiri legislator Nandala Mafabi also castigated Museveni for insisting that the corrupt should not be touched because the country risks having them invest money elsewhere.

“President Museveni has often said that it is okay to steal if you are investing in Uganda. I think it is important that Museveni should be committed to the fight against corruption. He should have supported the IGG,” he said.