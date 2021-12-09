The Leader of Opposition, Mathias Mpuuga has said the U.S sanctions against Maj Gen Abel Kandiho, Chief of Military Intelligence(CMI) should serve as a warning to other security chiefs ‘abusing’ Ugandans’ human rights.

Mpuuga was reacting to the latest financial sanctions slapped on Maj Gen Kandiho by the U.S over alleged violation of human rights in Uganda.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“We welcome the action by the U.S against Maj Gen Abel Kandiho as it sends a strong message to other security chiefs who misuse their offices to cause suffering to Ugandans because of their political beliefs,” Mpuuga said.

Mpuuga called for extended sanctions to all officials he says were involved in the killings and kidnaps of Ugandans during and after the recent concluded general elections.

“We feel that targeted sanctions should be extended to other duty bearers implicated in killings and kidnaps that were witnessed before, during and after the 2021 elections,” he said.

The LoP believes that by bringing the perpetrators to book and compensating the victims, justice shall have been served.

On Tuesday, Kandiho became the latest Ugandan security official to be sanctioned by the U.S after. Seven others were slapped with visa restrictions in April 2021, over alleged involvement in human rights violation during the January 2021 elections.

On Tuesday, in a statement, the UPDF wrote a protest note to the U.S expressing disappointment in the country it considered friendly, partner and great ally for handling Kandiho’s matter without due process and in total disregard of the principle of fair hearing.