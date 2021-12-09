Ministry of Education spokesperson Denis Mugimba has revealed that the ministry will be announcing school re-opening dates on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

Mugimba said that the official re-opening dates will be announced by the Education Minister who is also the first lady, Janet Museveni.

The education ministry mouthpiece made remarks at the Uganda Media Centre in Kampala, Thursday.

“The Education Minister, who is also the first lady will announce the dates on 15th, December, 2021 in the evening, every thing is set,” Mugimba said.

Mugimba also responded to reports that most teachers might not return when schools re-open.

He said that, “This is not true.”

“In Uganda, we have a surplus of teachers, some teachers in private schools may not return but these are minority. Private schools are advertise placements and hire new teachers if some do not return, but there is no shortage,” Mugimba said.

Mugimba said that at least 70 percent of the 555,000 teachers have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine while 29 percent have received the full dose.

The education ministry mouthpiece reiterated that teachers who are not be vaccinated will not be allowed to teach.

Uganda is set to fully reopen its economy in January 2022 for the first time ever since Covid-19 was confirmed in the country in March, 2020.

Education is one of the most affected sectors, and there are fears that some schools might not be able to reopen due to accumulated loans.