Bishop Paul Ssemogerere has been confirmed as the new Archbishop of Kampala archdiocese by Pope Francis.

Bishop Ssemogerere’s appointment was confirmed on Thursday, December 9, 2021 by the Apostolic Nunciature to Uganda, Archbishop Luigi Bianco at Lubaga Cathedral.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ssemogerere replaces late Cyprian Kizito Lwanga who was discovered deceased in his bed on April 3, 2021.

Prior to his latest appointment, Ssemogerere had been serving as Apostolic Administrator of Kampala archdiocese.

Speaking about his appointment, Ssemogerere thanked the clergy family for entrusting him with the new mantle and expressed readiness to serve.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m greatly humbled and honored to be appointed Archbishop. The clergy, myself and faithful have been praying fervently for the new Archbishop. I gather courage to take on this responsibility. I ask you to pray for me as I pray for you,” Bishop Ssemogerere said.

Who is Bishop Paul Ssemogerere the new Kampala Archbishop?

Born June 30, 1956 at Kisubi, in present-day Wakiso District, Ssemogerere started his priesthood journey in 1976 when he became one of the seven pioneer students at St Mbaaga Seminary at Ggaba. This was the first class of this seminary, which specializes in admitting men to train as priests when they are older than usual, and without attending minor seminary

In 1978, the late Cardinal Emmanuel Kiwanuka Nsubuga sent Ssemogerere to the Saint Francis de Sales Seminary, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in the United States, where he graduated with a Master of Divinity degree in 1982.

On November 21, 1981, he was ordained a deacon by Archbishop Rembert George Weakland, the Archbishop of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Milwaukee.

He was ordained a priest on June 3, 1983 at Kampala, by Cardinal Emmanuel Nsubuga, Archbishop of Kampala. He served as a priest in the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Kampala, until June 4, 2008.

He was appointed bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Kasana-Luweero, on June 4, 2008 and consequently consecrated as bishop on August 23, 2008 at Kasana-Luweero by Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga.

On Thursday, April 8, 2021, following the death of then Archbishop of Kampala, Cyprian Kizito Lwanga, Ssemogerere was appointed Apostolic Administrator of Kampala archdiocese by Pope Francis.

On Thursday, December 9, 2021, he was elevated to Archbishop of Kampala Archdiocese by Pope Francis.