A flawless November from league leaders KCCA saw head coach Morley Byekwaso become the first coach to win successive Pilsner coach of the month for the StarTimes Uganda Premier League.

It is the second time in a row that Byekwaso has won the accolade, having done so for October when the Kasasiro Boys won all four of their league games played during the month.

During November, the former KCCA midfielder once again inspires his side to three victories and one draw as they cruised to firm control of the title race while their rivals faltered.

The 13-time league champions sit at the top of the standings with 23 points, six points ahead of second placed Vipers SC and are the only side yet to suffer defeat this season.

KCCA started the month with a bit of a dampener, drawing to Bright Stars as their perfect start to the season was halted.

But they bounced back with a 2-1 win over UPDF FC at home in a game where they had to come from behind thanks to Charles Lwanga’s double inside the last five minutes of the game.

A few days later, they edged Arua Hill 1-0 through Davis Kasirye’s solo goal, and then put BUL to the sword with a comfortable 3-1 win at Lugogo.

The Kasasiro Boys scored seven goals and conceded just three goals during the month a testament of just how dominant they have been through the month.

Byekwaso becomes the first coach to win the coach of the month award in back-to-back months and closes in on Mike Mutebi who won three coach of the month awards during his time at Lugogo.

Byekwaso edged out competition from Vipers SC’s Roberto Oliveira – who was among the nominees for the October award as well, and Wakiso Giants boss Alex Gitta who won three and lost only one of his four games last month.