Experts have asked accountants to create an organisational environment that can spur growth opportunities, drive operational efficiencies and build a high performance culture.

The remarks were made during the first day of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants Uganda (ICPAU) annual meeting under the theme: “Leadership for transformation in a dynamic environment.”

The annual event brings together accountants and other professionals from the different sectors of the economy to discuss and share their thoughts on issues pertaining to the profession, personal development and available networking opportunities.

Speaking during the virtual event, the keynote speaker,principal Makerere Business School, Prof Waswa Balunywa asked accountants to take keen interest in issues to do with climate change for sustainability.

He explained that with the dynamic business environment, continuous transformation is vital, adding that leadership through business transformation ultimately dictates into constant reinvention to meet customers’ changing needs.

“To live in an improved environment that benefits the society, leaders need to know factors that make up the environment that is internal and external environments. The internal environment is within the organisation unlike external which is dynamic with factors bringing about the change,” he said.

He noted that in this fast changing world, the emergence of technology as leaders is a step into the future.

“Let us be innovative. It’s only dynamic leaders that will manage to conquer this dynamic environment,” said Balunywa

The president ICPAU Constant Mayende said with emergent disruptions in the form of advancements in technology, increasing globalisation and now, a pandemic, the role of leaders is crucial.

“The government should also consider expanding short courses and certification programmes in order to increase accessibility to skills-oriented learning,” he said.

Alta Pinsloo, the chief executive officer Pan Africa Federation of Accountants said professional accountants need to go through career development and lifelong learning for good decision making.

“There is an unquestionable responsibility for professional accountants to quest for lifelong learning and career development. Career development is a personal responsibility. If you do not have time today, you will not be relevant tomorrow, ”said Pinsloo.

She suggested that employees need to work remotely and remain productive in this dynamic environment through re-skilling and 84% of employers should rapidly digitalise