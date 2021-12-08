In 1991 when he was the Kadhi of Bugisu Muslim district, Sheikh Shaban Mubaje traveled to Mecca to perform lesser pilgrimage [Umra].

He was in the company of the late Asuman Mbubi, the former deputy chairman of the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC).

ADVERTISEMENT

On their way back, Mubaje said they met a tall man with broad shoulders who appeared to be Mbubi’s acquaintance.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He greeted us in Swahili. I was shocked when he introduced himself as Idi Amin Dada, the former President of Uganda. While departing, he passionately advised us never to betray and abandon the cause for the establishment of UMSC,” Mubaje recounted.

He disclosed his encounter with Amin during a consultative unity conference held at UMSC Conference Hall at Old Kampala.

According to Mubaje, Amin’s message sunk deep inside his heart and he resolved to make his own contribution towards uplifting the image of UMSC, which was so low and characterised by an incomplete national Mosque.

“Now 21 years since assuming the office of the Mufti, we have managed to realize that dream and a lot of positive change has been registered,” Mubaje said amidst chats of God is the greatest from congregants.

He revealed that the majority of Muslims at the lower levels have agreed to embrace unity in fulfilment of the divine ordinance contained in the Holy Quran and prophetic sayings.

Mubaje thanked Sheikh Abdu Obeid Kamulegeya for coming out boldly to rally Muslims towards unity, saying he never wished to be perceived as a divisive force long after his demise.

He also thanked Sheikh Muhammad Yunus Kamoga, the Amir of the Nakasero Mosque based Jumiyyat Al Dawa Al Salafiyya who during the consultative meeting, said they are firmly behind UMSC.

Kamoga asked the UMSC leadership to ensure that nobody is left behind during the UMSC constitutional amendment process.

Sheikh Abdu Obeid Kamulegeya who recently led a group of Muslims back to the fold of UMSC, said that he will die a happy man because he is now exonerated after calling upon all Muslims to unite.

“We will be insulted and cajoled by some ill-minded elements but remain focussed on consolidating unity because it is not a personal choice rather the fulfilment of Almighty Allah’s commandments,” he said.

Ramadhan Mugalu, the UMSC secretary-general informed the delegates that all the troubles that befell the Muslim community in the past and present were a result of disunity.