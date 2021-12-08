Government for the second consecutive time failed to present to Parliament a comprehensive report detailing Uganda’s decision to deploy its troops to the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo as required by law.

MPs led by Lwemiyaga County legislator Theodore Ssekikubo said the delay to present the report to Parliament is a clear signal that the executive undermines Parliament warning legislators of repercussions.

Last week, the Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja promised to present to Parliament a comprehensive report on Uganda’s deployment of its troops in DR Congo as required by law.

On December 7 when government was expected to table the report, the minister for Defence and Veteran Affairs Vincent Ssempijja was a no show leading Ssekikubo to question when government intends to to present to Parliament the long awaited report.

The fire spitting legislator also had no kind words for the Government Chief Whip Thomas Tayebwa who last week indicated that government will present a report when it wishes to do so.

Its more than a week since Uganda deployed troops in DR Congo to ostensibly flush out ADF rebels. The deployment, agreed upon by the two countries, has drawn mixed reactions from government