Isaac Biruma Sebulime has presented his letters of credence to His Majesty King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein, the Head of State of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan at Basman Al-Zaher Palace in Amman, officially accrediting him as Uganda’s Ambassador to Jordan.

Accompanied to Amman by Ivan Kakama, the Third Secretary from the Ugandan Embassy in Riyadh, Ambassador Sebulime, was well received by King Abdulla II and delivered fraternal greetings from President Museveni who hailed the excellent bilateral relations and called for more cooperation in areas of mutual interest for the benefit of both countries.

The Ambassador underscored the resolve, determination and success achieved by King Abdulla II, in creating a peaceful and prosperous nation in a challenging neighborhood.

In response, King Abdullah II recalled the historical links between the two countries but also congratulated Sebulime upon his appointment as Uganda’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Jordan.

He urged the new ambassador to utilize his tenure to further strengthen the cooperation through continued engagements with the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and expatriates from Kingdom of Jordan.

The Ambassador and his delegation later proceeded to the Royal Cemetery to lay wreaths at the tombs of the late Majesties King Hussein Bin Talal, King Abdullah I and King Talal Bin Abdullah in honor of the memory of the past leaders of the great nation, Jordan.

Prior to the credentials ceremony, the Ugandan delegation met the Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ambassador Yousef Al-Batayneh to present copies of the letters of credence; First Vice Chairman of the Jordan Chamber of Commerce; Mr. Jamal Al-Refaei to exchange information on the possible areas of cooperation in the private sectors of the two countries and the Executive members of the Recruitment Agencies Association (RAA) in Jordan all of whom underscored their readiness to work with Uganda to strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

Relations

Uganda and the Kingdom of Jordan enjoy cordial bilateral relations which were established in the 1970’s and continue to grow from strength to strength in areas of cooperation in key sectors of education, infrastructural development, information technology and tourism.

A number of Ugandans, especially females are employed in Jordan, mostly as domestic workers

Sebulime, the new ambassador to Jordan is a seasoned, distinguished career diplomat with remarkable wealth of experience and expertise.

He is also Uganda’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, , the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Sultanate of Oman, the State of Kuwait and the Republic of Yemen with residence in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.