The Democratic Party has joined the voices of Ugandans decrying the deployment of the UPDF in the Democratic Republic of Congo, saying that parliament should be allowed to scrutinise the bilateral agreement between the two countries.

The DP spokesperson Okoler Opio Lo Amanu told the Nile Post that they are alive to the fact that although there is no legal requirement for the President to seek approval of parliament while deploying the army, in the present circumstances, it is courteous that parliament is briefed immediately after the deployment, no such a thing happened.

“It is absurd that members of the legislature were also briefed together with the citizens on the media about the progress of “Operation Suja” as they call it, why would the executive do that? There is only one reason to answer this question namely, avoiding being held accountable,” he said.

He said it is Ugandans, not the individuals that were held accountable, the “thieves” have never been held accountable and yet we know them.

He said as DP, they believe that while the intention projected by the government is good on the surface of it, the presence of the UPDF in the forests of Congo is beyond merely pursuing the ADF.

“The Democratic Party demands that the president briefs Parliament on the arrangement under which the said “Operation Suja” is being executed, and that the bilateral agreement being a public document be accessed by all Ugandans and also be subjected to Parliament for scrutiny,” he said.