Police in Mityana have kicked off investigations into circumstances under which two police officers who were responding to a robbery were shot dead and guns taken by unknown assailants.

According to ASP Racheal Kawala, the Wamala region police spokesperson, the incident that happened at around 4pm at Sebobo village in Sekanyonyi Town Council saw two police officers identified as Alfred CPL Okech and Constable Moses Kigongo killed.

“The officers were responding to an alleged complaint by two victims who claimed they had been robbed of proceeds from their tomato business. One of them identified himself as Kananya Sulaiman of Nansana. They further alleged that the public had arrested one whom they were threatening to lynch to death,”Kawala said in a statement.

She explained that the two officers together with the alleged victims used motorcycles to the scene only for things to change.

“They disembarked from their motorcycles and were led towards Happy Nursery School, where the alleged victims together with others, ganged up and attacked the officers.”

In the resultant melee, the assailants shot twice on the head, Cpl Okech before grabbing his gun and later hacked Constable Kigongo on the neck and head, killing him constantly.

The group later robbed the two police guns and disappeared from the scene.

“The DPC Mityana responded with his team and the canine dog led them to a bar where 15 people were rounded up for further questioning. The search for the two guns has been intensified.”

The Wamala region police spokesperson said efforts to bring the culprits to justice are in high gear.

“We pledge to do everything within our means, to ensure the right suspects are identified and brought to book. The motive of the suspects has not been determined. We call upon anyone with information about the senseless attacks of officers on lawful duty, to avail it to Mityana police on 0714667834.”

Past incidents

The tactic of using distress calls to lure police officers into their killing game seems to have gained popularity among thugs.

For example, the same tactic was used in Mbarara in September.

In an incident that happened at around 3am,Corporal Richard Agaba , the officer in charge of Ruharo police post in Mbarara City received a call from a boda boda rider about robbers who had attacked a bar .

However, on riding a motorcycle to respond to the robbery, Agaba fell into an ambush staged by the thugs who shot him dead and took off with his gun.

However, the assailants were later arrested and the gun recovered.