The Inspector General of Government (IGG), Beti Kamya, has asked children to join the fight against corruption by tasking their parents to explain their wealth.

Kamya said that the fight against corruption is a “war” and it affects adults and children alike, and therefore there is need for everyone to be involved.

The IGG made these remarks while appearing on NBS Television’s Morning Breeze, Tuesday.

“Children, your fellow seven year could die in the hospital for lack of medicine because your father took that money and is able to take you to Europe for medical support but your fellow seven year old died because your father took the money, so this is a war,” Kamya said.

The former cabinet minister of lands said that corruption is a conversation that the public needs to start having with children if this fight is to be won.

Kamya said that, “we want to have these conversations with children; we want the children to question their parents’ wealth.”

Kamya in her efforts to eradicate corruption said that she is determined to bring her office to the public because she wants Ugandans to be “co-fighters” in the fight against corruption.

Last week, the IGG, in conjunction with other partners unveiled plans to start auditing lifestyles of public servants saying that this is another way corruption in the country can be eradicated.

Speaking on the Morning Breeze, Kamya said that she has been informed that some people have started selling their assets in panic.

She urged whistleblowers to reach out to her office and report all those they suspect.

“If you’re a whistleblower and your information helps is to recover funds, you will get a percentage of what is recovered,” she assured whistleblowers.

Kamya said that she is sure that her new strategy will make people scared of stealing public funds.