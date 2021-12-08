Airtel Uganda and Hisense Mobile announced a partnership to promote Hisense 4G smartphones around the country.

The partnership will see Hisense smartphones including Hisense E50, E50 Lite and H50 Lite promoted using Airtel’s double data offer of 100% bonus data for three months on the telecom company’s countrywide network coverage.

According to the Head of Marketing Hisense, Jonathan Kyetume, the partnership is in line with the company’s commitment to ensure the best customer experience for all their customers.

“Our 24months warranty further indicates our confidence in product performance and our commitment to after- sales support to our customers,” said Hisense’s head of marketing, Jonathan Kyetume.

The Uganda Communications Commission 2021 quarter 2 market performance report highlights that active mobile devices connected to the public communication networks have grown to 32 million devices as of June 2021, representing 2.7 million new devices connected to the network.

This is reflective of a 9% percentage growth.

It further indicates that the total number of smartphone or internet enabled gadgets connected to the networks as at June 2021 stands at 9.7 million users from 7.9 million users in December 2020.

‘‘It is our commitment to support the Global Agenda on Digital Inclusion by harnessing partnerships like this to increase the uptake and use of Smartphones. Airtel will continue to innovate and deliver affordable solutions and products on our 4G network that covers Uganda border to border. As the smartphone network, we look forward to this partnership as we consistently strive to deliver 4G internet that is fast and affordable’’ says Airtel Uganda’s Marketing Director Henry Njoroge.

According to the deal, for every Hisense smartphone purchased in Uganda, Airtel subscribers will get a free 1GB for a month .