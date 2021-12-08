Police in the Eastern District of Pallisa have today arrested27 people for allegedly attacking and beating up police officers on duty.

The senseless act according to police happened yesterday at Atukei street, Pallisa Central Pallisa Town Council at 3:00 pm.

The assaulted officers have been identified as PPC Samuel Kiseka and PPC Ibra Alyomu attached to FFU.

They are currently receiving treatment from Pallisa General hospital.

The Bukedi North Region police spokeswoman Immaculate Alaso, said the two were attacked by a group of persons who wanted to trespass and disrupt a function that was being held at the home of Mr.Siraji Kagumya, where the duo was deployed on security and enforcing Covid 19 safety measures.

‘’When our officers blocked and asked them to identify themselves, they refused and instead ganged up on the two officers flogged them with an intention of stealing their guns’’ Alaso said in a statement.

She added that the two were only rescued by a team of officers led by Mr. Umar Mugerwa DPC Pallisa, who together with other officers swiftly responded to the alert.

According to Alaso the rowdy group was dispersed using tear gas after they defied to leave the area adding that police will arrest all the suspects involved in this heinous act.

For reasons yet to be known, residents of Bukedi north have been attacking police officers on duty an act that has claimed several lives.

On May 21st, 2021 irate mob attacked police officers at Butebo Health Centre which resulted to the shooting of Andrew Onongo.

In August 2021, a mob in Kasasira in Kibuku district attacked police officers.

On 9th Dec 2015, the mob in Dodoi village Kadama Sub County killed corporal Isma Mangusho attached to the Kadama police post and injured his colleague.