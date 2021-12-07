The UPDF has expressed disappointment with the US government decision to slap sanctions against the Chief of Military Intelligence(CMI).

The US government announced financial sanctions against Gen Kandiho over alleged human rights violations.

However, in a statement on Tuesday afternoon, the Ugandan army said they were disappointed in the US government for not according a fair hearing to the CMI boss.

“As a country and UPDF in particular, a reputable government institution, we are disappointed that such a decision could be made by a country we consider friendly, a partner and great ally without due process and in total disregard of the principle of fair hearing coupled with failure to make necessary consultations, “Brig Flavia Byekwaso, the UPDF spokesperson said in a brief statement.

The UPDF however noted they will soon be seeking clarification from the US government over the matter to enable them forge a way forward.

In April, the US government announced visa restrictions against several Ugandan officials who were accused of undermining the democratic process in the country.

“Today I am announcing visa restrictions on those believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic process in Uganda, including during the country’s January 14 general elections and the campaign period that preceded it,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

Earlier, seven top middle commanders of security forces in Uganda had been “booked” for blacklist by the US government over their involvement in the chaotic 2021 general election.

However, responding to the sanctions, the State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Henry Okello Oryem said Uganda would not lose sleep over the same.

“It is unfortunate that the US is punishing individuals in Uganda wrongly without having real proof beyond doubt that they are the causers of those allegations. Those allegations were responded to by the government of Uganda and we expected the US government and others to have respected our response,” Oryem said.

“..but their decisions are based on newspaper reportings and pressure from individuals, pressure groups, and lobbyists which is very unfortunate. We are not moved, shaken but remain focused on fulfilling the mandate given to us by the people of Uganda. We will continue executing our manifesto accordingly without losing sleep over that matter.”