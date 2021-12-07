Uganda has confirmed nine (9) cases of the Omicron Covid-19 variant, a source inside the Ministry of Health confirmed to Nile Post.

The Omicron Covid-19 variant was first identified by scientists in South Africa and Botswana in late November.

Since its identification, the variant has been a major concern to health experts as it is feared that it may not respond in treatment to the current Covid-19 vaccines.

The Omicron is reportedly more transmissible.

The new Omicron virus has led several countries to impose new COVID-19 restrictions and travel bans targeting travellers from Southern African countries.

The variant has since been confirmed in seven Southern Africa countries of Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Namibia, Zimbabwe and Malawi.

It has also been confirmed in a number of European countries.

The European Union (EU), United Kingdom (UK), United States of America and Canada are some of those countries that have since imposed new travel bans and measures, blocking entry to all travellers from the eight Southern African countries.

Uganda is set to open up the economy fully in January, but with new cases of omicron, it remains to be seen if the country will still open up.