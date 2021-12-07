Ibrahim Bbosa on Monday assumed office as the new Assistant Commissioner Public and Corporate Affairs spokesperson of Uganda Revenue Authority (URA).

Bbosa who was appointed to his new role at URA last month, takes over from Ian Rumanyika who has been serving in the acting capacity.

While handing over office to Bbosa, Rumanyika congratulated and welcomed the new URA’s publicist to the taxman family.

“Today December 6, I handed over office of the Assistant Commissioner Public and Corporate Affairs to Ibrahim Bbossa. Congratulations comrade Bbosa and welcome to the Taxman family,” Rumanyika said.

Bbosa thanked Rumanyika and the URA team for entrusting him with the role and promised to champion the goals of the tax body.

“Thank you, Ian Rumanyika and the PCS team. You are an amazing team, and you have done a fantastic job. I’m indeed humbled. Let’s go even further in contributing to efforts that will deliver Uganda’s economic independence through a transformational revenue service,”

Bbosa’s new role as spokesperson of URA makes him the next household name in Uganda’s business. He now holds the title- Assistant Commissioner Public and Corporate Affairs, in the office of the Commissioner General.

He is a certified marketer and has previously worked with Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited and the Uganda National Bureau of Standards. Bbosa also worked with the Uganda Red Cross Society as the Corporate Fundraising Officer.

He has previously worked with the Uganda Communications Commission as the Head Public and International Relations, the Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited as a Marketing Specialists, the Uganda National Bureau of Standards as the Principal Marketing Officer, the Uganda Red Cross Society as the Corporate Fundraising Officer and has lectured at the Islamic University in Uganda.

Bbosa is a Chevening Fellow with a Masters in Communications Management from the University of Rwanda. He also holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Marketing from London School of Marketing and a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Studies from the Islamic University in Uganda where he was later appointed as a lecturer.