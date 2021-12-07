The Leader of Opposition, Mathias Mpuuga, has asked the people of Luweero not to expect more and have hopes in the current regime which he said abandoned them after the bush war.

Mpuuga said this as he addressed mourners at the burial of the grandmother of Bamunanika MP, Robert Ssekitooleko in Luweero district.

He noted that the regime used them to achieve their goal and after which it dumped them. dumping them.

“Stop asking help from the bush fighters who were here and ate almost everything including the leaves of trees .Stop asking where they have disappeared. Don’t expect them to come back here .Start afresh to build your area. They cannot remember you,” he said.

He said that it’s immoral and inhuman for these leaders to forget and deny the people of Luweero new developments or even restore those that were destroyed by the NRA rebels during the war.

Mpuuga urged the people of Bamunanika and Luweero in general to join and support NUP for a better change.

“We need to fight for the future of our children.Don’t fear to stand up for the truth because if you fear, you will still die. A timid person always dies in a very sorrow state .Don’t fear, some of you fear to do the right thing because of fear. Who told you that if you are scared the wrong things become right?”he asked.