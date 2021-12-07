The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has suspended its former parliamentary flag bearer for Kasese Municipality, Sanyu Ntabose over ‘hostile actions’.

According to a statement dated December 2, by FDC party’s Secretary General, Nathan Nandala Mafabi, suspended Ntabose is accused of acting hostile towards party members.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vying for MP seat for Kasese Municipality, Ntabose who garnered 1,864 votes lost to NRM’s Kambale Ferigo who tallied 14,213 votes, in the January elections.

Mafabi says since the January elections, Ntabose has been acting in a hostile manner towards the party which is against FDC’s constitution.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is against our Constitution under Act. 12 and he is hereby suspended from the party pending disciplinary action,” Mafabi noted.

Mafabi further noted that three former members of FDC in Kasese; Bwambale Godfrey, Mbathulhawu James and Mbaju Jackson ceased being party members in October 2020. The three contested as independent candidates in the January elections.

“Therefore, the public is hereby informed that Hon Mbaju Jackson cannot claim to have left FDC now when he ceased to be a member last year,” Mafabi said.

Mafabi also warned that the party shall not allow indiscipline among its members further urging party members not to deal with the aforementioned members on party matters.

“Our members in Kasese should continue with the struggle and we shall not allow indiscipline in our mighty party,” Mafabi warned.