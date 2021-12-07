This festive season is set to be one of the best for whisky lovers in Uganda.

Internationally celebrated whisky brand Johnnie Walker continues to go all out to ensure their consumers have the best gifting menu ever.

The iconic brand has not only included gifts per each whisky bottle purchase, but have also erected a multipurpose Johnnie Walker personalisation studio at Acacia mall, Kisementi.

The state of art studio offers whisky enthusiasts an opportunity to enjoy a range of services.

Besides whisky offers as gifts for loved ones, consumers shall now have a chance to interact with the brand through mentorships.

The mentorships could be for families, workmates or for groups of friends.

Johnnie Walker Brand manager- Christine Kyokunda, emphasized that the brand is going beyond just gifting, to making special people in our lives feel more loved and celebrated.

“We are stepping up the gifting this season. We want our consumers to gift their loved ones in a special way; with a personalized Johnnie Walker bottle that not only has a name tag, but an engravement of anything that person may wish to communicate. That is all part of the wholesome whisky experience that is being offered at the Johnnie Walker studio,” she said.

Kyokunda added that the studio which will be open for the next fifteen (15) days, will also welcome new consumers that would wish to be introduced and immersed into the amazing whisky experience.