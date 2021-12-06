Police in Budaka have commenced with investigations and inquiries surrounding the suspected kidnap of a 14-year-old teenager.

The victim has been identified as Kasita Muyinda a student of Naalya secondary school and a resident of Bwase cell Budaka Town Council Budaka District.

He is a son to Difasi Muyinda a veterinary assistant at Budaka district local government who was also abducted last month but returned with no injury but lost money and national ID.

The case was reported to police by Anna Namisi 40, a resident of Bwase Town Council.

ASP Immaculate Alaso the Bukedi north region police spokesperson has confirmed the incident adding that the kidnappers are demanding a Shs30,000,000 million ransom from the family before the son is released.

She said the father of the victim reported that a relative picked his son for a usual evening ride but never returned home early only to receive a call at night demanding money before his son is released.

She said the suspect using the telephone number 0755961625 registered in the names of Naguda Moreen kidnapped the boy on 4th 12 2021.

‘’We want to assure the public that our directorate of crime intelligence has taken up the matter using our sophisticated technology to track down the suspects and we believe we shall rescue and recover the victim’’ she said.

She cautioned members of the public against rushing to negotiate and give a ransom to the kidnappers as this would promote the vice.

The case has been registered under SD REF:37/04/12/2021 as investigations continue.