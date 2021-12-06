The Church of Uganda on Sunday, December 5, consecrated and installed Rt Rev John Wilson Nandaah as the 8th Bishop of Mbale Diocese.

Nandaah succeeds Rt. Rev. Patrick Gidudu who served as the 7th Bishop since 2008.

Speaking at the ceremony held at St. Andrew’s Cathedral, Mbale, Bishop Nandaah pledged to focus on advancing mission and evangelism, promote orderly worship, teamwork, to improve networking and partnerships, to improve links with mission partners and support the Provincial development programs especially Kingdom Development Organ (KIDO).

He further committed himself to improving the education services, health services and supporting the growth and excellence of human resource in Mbale Diocese.

Delivering his sermon, Rt Rev Samuel Gidudu the Bishop of North Mbale who was also the retreat leader for the New Bishop called upon Bishop Nandaah to be careful and gentle in shepherding Christ’s flock.

“I call upon you my brother Nandaah to be compassionate and serve without any segregation. Treat all people as equal before the Lord. Use all resources including land and all other assets to Jesus. It is by the grace of God that you were elected Bishop of Mbale and the same grace will help you to perform.” Bishop Gidudu advised.

He called for conversion of the head, heart and hand for Christians to be well positioned in the cash economy thereby turning the desert into paradise.

In his remarks, the Archbishop of Church of Uganda The Most Rev Dr Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu said that all Dioceses are taking seriously the call to Sustainability.

“On 6th September 2021, we held the 2nd Archbishop’s leadership Summit under the theme, “Accelerating Sustainability to advance Mission. I am pleased to report that every Diocese is taking seriously this call to Sustainability.” Archbishop Kaziimba said.

He applauded the work Mbale Diocese has done to advance Sustainability and encouraged them to continue identifying more income generating projects to increase the number of income streams available to support the Church’s mission and ministry.

He decried the growing trend of people in Dioceses taking the Church of Uganda to court especially over succession issues.

“There is a very bad trend of people taking Church of Uganda to court. Kumi Diocese is still being held hostage by Rev. Okunya and his supporters. And now, very creative charges have been filed to plunge Muhabura Diocese back into the same chaos they endured in their last transition. No priest can become a Bishop by force or by using the courts of law.” Archbishop Kaziimba.

He added, “In the next few years, a number or Bishops will be retiring. We cannot afford to let the mission of the Church suffer because selfish interests continue to manipulate the leadership succession process.”

Maj (Rtd) Jessica Alupo who represented President Yoweri Museveni as Chief Guest commended Church of Uganda for their huge contribution to national development through establishment of hospitals, Schools and development projects which have created employment across the country.

He called on the Church to rally people to support government programs aimed at eliminating household poverty.

The president donated a brand new vehicle to the new Bishop to support his demanding ministry.

Born January 30, 1962, Bishop Nandaah originally trained as a teacher, earned a Bachelor of Divinity in 2002 from Uganda Christianity University, followed by a Post-Graduate Diploma in Education in 2004.

Bishop Nandaah has served many churches as a parish priest, lectured part-time at Uganda Christian University, Buwalasi, and served as Diocesan Education Coordinator. He has also been serving as the Diocesan Secretary, a position he has held since 2013.

He was elected by the House of Bishops of the Church of Uganda sitting at the Martyrs Shrine, Namugongo, on 27th October 2021.