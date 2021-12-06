MPs on the Parliamentary Committee on Trade, Tourism and Industry have inspected the newly commissioned multibillion Picfare Industries Limited plant in Namanve industrial park.

Led by State Minister for Investment Evelyn Anite and her Trade and Cooperatives colleague David Bahati, the MPs applauded the company for leading in the textile industry in the region.

The MPs who were on their fact finding mission also visited the company’s other factory in Njeru and were impressed by the expansion that has seen the production of personal protective equipment including masks.

“The MPs were also impressed that Nytil is establishing a dedicated textile and garments industrial park at Njeru that is going to play a huge role in boast the textile sector in Uganda,” Nytil said in a statement.

President Museveni in May commissioned the new factory that Picfare industries proprietors say cost $12.5million (shs44.5bn) but also hailed the proprietors for turning around from dealing in textiles to a big printing company.

According to the Picfare Industries Limited Managing Director, Mitul Jobanputra, they are shifting operations from Njeru in Buikwe district to Namanve industrial park with the new factory built on 11acres and measuring 20,000 square meters.

The company now deals in all forms of school and office stationery, security printing services that cover ballot papers, cheques, labels for beverages and cosmetics companies and tissue paper products.