The Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development and the Uganda Development Bank Limited (UDBL) which is the country’s national development finance institution have co-hosted with their international partners a global gathering of financial sector players drawn from policy owners, regulators, and leaders from the financial sector, to examine cutting-edge solutions for mobilizing and financing the post-pandemic economy.

The two-day meeting organized under the World Development Finance Forum (WDFF) is brought together over 400 delegates from 45 countries who explored new approaches, pragmatic solutions, and collective actions to mobilize capital and finance the transition to a zero-carbon, green, inclusive and sustainable economy.

“We are honored to co-host the second WDFF in Kampala, in which ground-breaking solutions for financing sustainable development have been discussed. The event has shed light Uganda’s own efforts and that of UDB to invest in the best knowledge available on financing a sustainable and resilient economy,” said UDBL Managing Director, Patricia Ojangole.

“The meeting has also demonstrated to the world what is possible when governments and financing institutions enact smart and ethical policies towards building a sustainable future.” said Patricia Ojangole the Managing Director of UDBL.

This was the second convening of the WDFF and marks the second time that Uganda Development Bank and the government of Uganda are hosting the event.

In the inaugural event held in 2020, delegates passed a resolution calling for action to enhance and protect global and national sustainability and development goals through collective strategies.

These included the expansion of domestic resource mobilization and pooling of international financial resources, strengthening the role of national development finance organizations like UDB, Central Banks and other non-financial institutions and coordinating these efforts towards tangible goals.

The World Development Finance Forum was also jointly organized by the Association of Development Finance Institutions in Asia and the Pacific (ADFIAP), Association of National Development Finance Institutions in Member Countries of the Islamic Development Bank (ADFIMI), Association of African Development Finance Institutions (AADFI), European Organisation for Sustainable Development as well as the government of Uganda and the Uganda Development Bank.