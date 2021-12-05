Former Vice President Gilbert Balibaseka Bukenya, who recently finalized his divorce, has regretted getting married and wished he had spent his youth making money.

Bukenya, in a sit-down interview with Sanyuka’s news vulture Natalia Ozie, claims that marriage is overrated and, in most cases, a waste of time for many people.

Before his recent divorce from his wife Dr. Magaret Bukenya, the former VP and educationist had been in winging it (marriage) since 1974.

The former VP was dragged to court by his wife seeking a divorce for alleged adultery which apparently compelled him to leave their marital home in Ntinda and set camp in Garuga, Wakiso District.

Bukenya did not object to the divorce, arguing that the couple had long mutually consented to separate in 2003, as a matter of fact. He added that he could not live a celibate life which has led him to engage in flings here and there.

The former VP equates the situation to a biblical quote that emphasizes that there is a time for everything, a time for sorrow, and a time to rejoice.

“Leave alone the things that you see out there that when you get married it is forever and ever. We had different lifestyles and realised we were not compatible hence agreed to separate, she is happy and I am also happy, a free man,” Bukenya stressed.

He is against the idea of ever getting married again and insists it may have been a mistake in the first place.

“If I were to go back in age, I would never get married, I would spend my entire life and energy making money,” he maintained.

Ironically, Bukenya was speaking on a show whose tagline is dubbed “unapologetic” but he was quick to apologise to those who could be hurt by the statement he made.

Nonetheless, he insisted that it is his main opinion, semantics aside.

“When I was younger, I would wonder why some people were not getting married, I realised why later when I was married myself. I am sorry I hope what I have said does not cause me to be abused on social media but the truth is marriage is a form of trap and I do not expect anyone to expect me to get married even now,” Bukenya his case.