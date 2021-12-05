Vipers midfielder Bobosi Byaruhanga and Uganda Women U20 captain Fauzia Najjemba were on Saturday evening crowned as the Airtel FUFA footballers of the year 2021 during an awards dinner held at Speke Resort Munyonyo.

During the event graced by the Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah as the chief guest, it was emotional for Byaruhanga who could not help shedding tears as he received the award.

“I lost my father when I was young and school fees became a challenge. It is at this moment that I want to thank Mr. Justus Mugisha who got me from Kisoro and offered me a scholarship at Standard High School, Zzana,” the teary Byaruhanga said of his journey after being announced the male footballer of the year 2021.

“I thank FUFA and the sponsors for rewarding our performance. Definitely this has been a collective effort from the Uganda U20, Uganda Cranes and Viper SC family.”

On the other side, Fauzia Najjemba took to her social media to hail the moment as one she will never forget.

“A humble girl from a poor family in Nakifuma, Mukono whose dream has just come true. I am very thankful to the Almighty Allah for allowing this happen. I thank my fellow players both and the club and national team for your endless efforts towards this success. This is a win for us all,”Najjemba tweeted.

Each of the two winners was awarded a brand-new Subaru Impreza for being the best footballers in both women and men categories in the year 2021.

Airtel FUFA awards winners

Female Player of the year – Fauzia Najjemba (Kampala Queens)

Male Player of the year- Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers SC)

FUFA President Award – Mark Ssali

Beach Soccer Player of the year – Emmanuel Wasswa (St. Lawrence BSC)

Futsal Player of the year – Travis Mutyaba ( Synergy Futsal Club)

Fair Play Award- Police FC

Member Association Award. – Uganda Youth Football Association

Club/Team of the year- Uganda U20 National Team

Coach of the Year (Men) – Wasswa Bbosa (Express FC)

Coach of the Year (Women) – Fred Musiime (Lady Doves FC)

Fans’ favourite player- Fahad Bayo