The NRM flagbearer in the Kayunga LC5 byelection, Andrew Muwonge spent the day on Friday traversing different villages in Nazigo subcounty to comb for votes in a bid to take the district seat.

Whereas the other party leaders led by the Director for Mobilisation, Rosemary Sseninde and Emmanuel Dombo, the director for communication engaged the district village NRM leaders, Muwonge on the other side continued with his village to village campaigns as he wooed voters to his side.

In his message to the voters, Muwonge said that since the NRM government was given mandate in the 2021 general election, it is only prudent that a candidate from the ruling party is voted so as to help implement government’s manifesto.

“The good roads, schools and health centres among other better services you desire are in the NRM manifesto for 2021- 2026. They can only be implemented for your benefit by voting for someone who can sit and agree with the central government on what to do. That person is Muwonge Andrew, “he told voters at Wabirongo in Nazigo subcounty.

Takes swipe at opposition

Muwonge, who came second after losing to National Unity Platform’s Ffeffekka Sserubogo in the LC5 race earlier this year blamed the opposition for always opposing development

“The challenges that the district faces cant be solved by opposing everything that the central government proposes but rather working with it. We are here for serious business and not jokes. Because of that, we cant allow our district to again fall into the hands of opposition who don’t know what to do,” he said.

“If you vote for an opposition candidate whose main aim is opposing government, you will have buried your vote and the district at large.”

NRM, NUP ‘clash’

In two incidents the campaign teams for NRM’s Andrew Muwonge and that of National Unity Platform’s Harriet Nakweede Kafeero ‘clashed’ at Nakatovu and Wabirongo villages.

However, there was no scuffle as Nakweede’s team proceeded with their way.

Speaking of the incident, Muwonge accused the NUP team of trying to provoke them into violence and promised to report the matter to the Electoral Commission for action.

“The NUP candidate according to the program is supposed to campaign in Kangulumira subcounty whereas our team is supposed to be in Nazigo subcounty. It beats our understanding to see them in an area where they are not supposed to be at this time,”Muwonge said.

“It was unfortunate and we think they wanted to cause chaos and blame us but we never reiterated. We shall report the matter to the Electoral Commission and the District Police Commander for action.”

Kayunga will on December 16 vote in an election to replace the district LC5 chairman Fffeffekka Serubogo who died in June.

The main contest seems to be between National Unity Platform’s Harriet Nakweede Kafeero and NRM’s Andrew Muwonge.

However, Kayunga district woman MP, Aida Nantaba declared support for independent leaning Majid Nyanzi.