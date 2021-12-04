Cheating is not something to be proud of. It hurts to the core when you know that your person has been naked and in the arms of another, and it breaks one’s heart to know that at some point, their person was moaning another person’s name.

No matter how much it pains, cheating happens. It’s been happening, and these days it seems like everyone cheats. So are there justifiable reasons for cheating?

Everyone person that cheats has ever been fully committed to one person. They met a match and thought that’s it. But one day, they looked at another person and thought, I want this and found a reason to get naked with them.

If your partner denies you sex as punishment for anything else other than cheating, cheat on them. If you have a small misunderstanding about their friends, how long and hard they work, and other minor things and they resort to denying you sex as a way of making you realize you wronged them, cheat on them.

This doesn’t mean that you cheat the next day. Nah! But if it goes on for over two weeks and it is all silence and back-against you, find you a sweet thing and make you happy.

While at it, please remember that revenge sex is also allowed in this game. If you are certain that your person stepped out, and you have tried forgiving, and it’s not working, and therapy only unravels more dirt, sometimes the only way to move on is to get under or on top of someone else.

So go ahead and find you someone, heal and then work on your main relationship.

If they keep comparing you to their past lovers. If all they say is how they treated them better and how better than you they are/were, show them that you can do better too.

That you can find someone to compare them to. It hurts, but it works. Some level of stupidity can only be fixed by someone knowing that you can actually lay someone else.

Time-tabled sex is not acceptable in any stable relationship. There is nothing like we will have sex on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday. No! Any time is tea time in a relationship. If all things are okay, no sickness or that monthly madness, you should be able to get laid.

If they insist on a calendar for your sex life, get someone else to lay you on the free days. I guess you will need someone for Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

If your partner loses themselves and is unwilling to do anything about it, step out on them. Bodies change, fact. Breasts that were once firm will be fallen angels, fact. But taking a shower, smelling good, and being clean apply to all body types.

If you can’t go down on them because of hygiene issues, find a clean person to satisfy your pleasure. We are fixing hygiene issues, one at a time.

If they limit you to one or two sex styles, tell them Miss D said you should cheat on them. If it’s all about Missionary and Cowgirl, find someone who will introduce you to 69, Corkscrew, Face-Off, Pretzel Dip, Cowgirl’s Helper, and others. Maybe it’s all you need to introduce for your relationship to work.

I will not detail health issues that deny you sex for a long time or when they finally realize their sexual orientation changed midway through the relationship and some other obvious ones.

Much as cheating is not recommended, sometimes, when you can’t push them hard enough to be open-minded and understanding about acceptable things, you should find some happiness outside to complement the relationship.

Till next time, if you are caught cheating, I will deny you.