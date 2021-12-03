In a bid to improve its services to the people of Uganda, the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has revised its operating structure directing all staff to serve tax payers in one day.

This include; the issuance of Tin numbers, tax assessments, clearance and general inquiries.

This was during the launch of client service charter which is based on three core values including patriotism, integrity and professionalism.

The new charter is part of the annual customer service day when the taxpayers directly interface with the URA senior management in receiving URA services to enable the authority to get direct feedback on what tax payers experience while receiving services.

Speaking to The Nile Post on Thursday, URA commissioner General John Rujoki Musinguzi said that through the charter, they commit to serve their tax payers efficiently so that there is one who goes to their offices and leaves with disappointment for failure of not being worked upon.

“There is no reason we should ask you to come back tomorrow for services that that we can offer you today. We are changing that me will tell you wait around for ten minutes and we will release your documents so that you can go back with your TIN .This is a new path that we are committing to you. It is the same for those who want to amend their details,” he said.