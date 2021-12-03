With the festive season upon us, Johnnie Walker Uganda has rolled out a month-long gifting campaign for whisky enthusiasts.

The iconic brand is making it possible for whisky lovers to gift the special people in their lives, in a more personal manner, whilst also getting gifted.

Johnnie Walker will be giving their customers gifts for every whisky bottle they purchase.

Johnnie Walker Brand Manager- Christine Kyokunda, emphasised that the whisky brand is happy to lead the gifting culture by giving back to their loyal consumers and those that are gifting this season.

“It is the season of giving and we’re excited to gift our loyal consumers and everyone that is choosing Johnnie Walker as a gift this season. For every Johnnie Walker bottle someone purchases from a participating outlet, they walk away with customized amazing gifts like wallets, hip flasks, luxury travel bags and free gift wrapping”, she said.

Christine also revealed that they are setting up a Johnnie Walker personalization studio at Acacia Mall.

“Starting Saturday December 4th, we shall be hosting whisky lovers for Johnnie Walker mentorships, at the Jonnie Walker studio at Acacia Mall- Kisementi. The mentorships will help consumers learn more and also fully appreciate their whisky. All our gifting offers will also be available at the studio”, she added.