The management of Bishop Stuart University (BSU) has issued new dress code guidelines that includes a ban on mini skirts and tattoos.

According to the notice by the university’s Dean of Students, Rev Francis Muhangi issued on December 1, the new dressing code will apply to all students effective December 2, 2021.

The new guidelines, prohibits males from putting on sandals, damaged jeans /trousers, shorts, braided/plaited hairstyles, tattoos, piercings and uncombed hair.

On the side of females, mini skirts and dresses, mini pants, damaged jeans /trousers and tattoos have been banned.

The dean warned that students who wear anything contradicting the new dress code will be prohibited from accessing the university premises.

“This is to bring to your notice that effective December 2, 2021, no one will be allowed to access the university premises, lecture rooms, offices or chapel with that dress code,” Rev Muhangi noted.

The university’s new dress code guidelines have however, stirred a hostile reaction on social media from a section of students and Ugandans who claim the new guidelines are unfair.

“Is this a university or a kindergarten??? Asking” Chris Dangote tweeted.

Is is a university or a kindergarten??? Asking — Chris Dangote (@dangote_chris) December 2, 2021

“Imagine Bishop Stuart university students waking up to this. It’s finally a self proclaimed primary school”

Imagine Bishop Stuart university students waking up to this… It's finally a self proclaimed primary school😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/i5en88tdSV — Baram🇺🇬 (@Sir_Baram) December 2, 2021

“It’s not the dress code that studies. It’s against freedom” Ambrose said.

It's not the dress code that studies. It's against freedom — Ambroz (@Ambroz90865980) December 2, 2021

The development comes days after a video showing a female student at Kyambogo University being forced to remove her veil before entering an examination room went viral. The act has since been condemned by many who see it as ‘disrespect’.

It should be remembered that in 2014, Ugandans protested anti-pornography law whose provisions included the ban on mini skirts in public.

The law had been suggested a year before by then ethics and integrity minister and a former Catholic priest, Simon Lokodo.

However, in August this year, the constitutional court scrapped the anti-pornography law.