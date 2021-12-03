The UN mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo has said it welcomes regional cooperation to tackle cross-border threats.

Its comments came after the DR Congo and Ugandan armies launched a joint operation to “hunt” for fighters from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) after it was accused of carrying out suicide bombings in Uganda’s capital, Kampala, last month.

The two armies are carrying out a ground and air operation against the rebels.

A UN spokesman in DR Congo, Mathias Gillman, told a press conference in Kinshasa on Wednesday that the move was “a legitimate choice and sovereign decision by Congolese authorities”.

“We encourage regional countries to work together to solve a cross-border threat. Congo took that decision to fight the ADF, and we respect it,” Mr Gillman added.

The UN has had a huge presence of troops in eastern DR Congo for the past two decades.

But earlier this year, demonstrations shook the towns of Goma and Beni as people called for an end to the UN operation, saying it had proved “ineffective” in efforts to achieve stability.

The UN Security Council is scheduled to decide on 6 December whether to extend the mandate of the mission.

Source: BBC