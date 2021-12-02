Kyambogo University has been called out for forcing female Muslim students to remove their veils as a prerequisite to access the university and exam halls.

In a video that is making rounds on social media, a police officer is seen forcing a female muslim student to remove her veil before being allowed to enter an examination hall.

One of Uganda Police officer caught on camera forcing a female Muslim student at kyambogo university to remove her veil before entering the examination😨 @AKasingye kindly intervene, #MuslimGirls in Uganda are also human @kyambogou pic.twitter.com/g4VK2lwKxu — Shadick Wabwe 🇺🇬 (@ShadickWabwe) November 30, 2021

The video has since sparked off debate, with many saying that “the act is disrespectful amd undermines the values of the Muslim community.”

“We strongly condemn this act of not respecting the values of the muslim community. We believe there are better ways of checking the muslim females without stripping their veils!” one student commented on social media.

Others blame government, saying that it has encouraged “Islamophobia” and such acts are bound to happen.

Police Chief Political Commissar, AIGP Asan Kasingye said that the act is “not good” and apologised to the Muslim community on behalf of the force.

“That’s not good. We shall handle. I apologize on behalf of the Police,” Kasingye said.

Students vow to protest

Kyambogo guild president John Mbaziira tasked the university administration to address what he termed as “violation of religious virtues” and uplift the core values of Kyambogo university.

In a protest note he wrote to Professor Eli Katunguka who is the Vice Chancellor of Kyambogo University, the guild president said that the female students do not desist from being checked but unveiling them is equivalent to hindering Muslim students from fulfilling their spiritual beliefs.

“It is against this background that we are propelled to resist such acts,” Mbaziira said in his letter dated November 30, 2021.

Mbaziira, in a conversation with this Nile Post reporter further stated that he raised the issue in the 4th session of the 65th senate meeting on Thursday 25, November 2021 but it was not addressed properly.

University reacts

Professor Eli Katunguka, the Vice Chancellor of Kyambogo University reacted in a statement saying that the said police officers have been “cautioned” and the police leadership is handling them according to their professional standards.

Katungunka said that the act will “not happen again.”