Sheilah Gashumba has become the first Ugandan TV presenter to hit 1 million followers on Facebook.

Gashumba hosts NBS After5, an entertainment show on NBS Television.

She shared on her social media platforms, that this “no be small story” which is a Nigerian Pidgin language that can loosely translate to “not a small story”.

“#Nobesmallstory!! First Ugandan TV Presenter with the big 1 million followers on Facebook!! Thank you ❤️” Gashumba posted on her different social media accounts.

Gashumba’s TV career started as way back, as teenager presenting a teen`s club show on WBS TV in 2007.

Sheila later joined NTV where she presented T-Nation with Douglas Lwanga who is also now a co-presenter at NBS Television.

She gave broadcasting in Uganda a small break and ventured into several other industries, and she is now a digital creator, influencer and PR for several Nigerian artistes.

In November 2021, she made a come back to Ugandan TV with NBS Television where presents Monday to Friday, 5 -7pm alongside Douglas Lwanga, MC Kats, Dj Roja and Dj Mercy.

Gashumba now joins other Ugandan personalities in the entertainment world such Edirisa Musuuza alias Eddy Kenzo, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine, Anne Kansiime, Sheebah Karungi, Juliana Kanyomozi, Spice Diana, Lydia Jazmine, among a few others to have hit 1 million on the social media giant, Facebook.