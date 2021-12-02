Deputy Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has warned MPs to stop neglecting children they get out of wedlock or else she will expose them.

Among issued the warning during the Wednesday plenary sitting.

Among, who doubles as the Bukedea district woman MP, noted that more honourable members of parliament were not taking care of children they had sired.

She revealed that she has been receiving complaints from different women who approach her office to help mediate and compel the errant MPs to look after children they sired out of wedlock.

“When we talk about failed parenting, it is even happening with members here in parliament! I get complaints about failure to take care of children sired by MPs. , I am tired of counselling and I want to ask you, honourable members, to take care of the children you have sired out there,” Among said.

Without naming the culprits, Among threatened to expose the legislators who have failed to fulfill their parental roles.

“I am tired of counselling women who come here complaining about MPs who have failed to take care of children they sire, and if MPs don’t want to believe this, I will start naming the culprits,” Among told the august house.

She added, “Just imagine this girl is your daughter, someone impregnates and refuses to take care?”

Among’s remarks were on backdrop of concerns raised by Tororo MP Sarah Opendi who said she had been informed of a young mother neglected by one of the MPs.

“Today I was informed of a young mother that came here with a child of six months whose father is one of us here and has failed to take responsibility of the child,” Opendi said.

Opendi, also the Chairperson of Uganda Women Parliamentary Association (UWOPA) asked fellow MPs to be role models as they speak about the aspect of parenthood.