The NRM national vice chairperson, Hajji Moses Kigongo has said government is not deliberately targeting members of the Muslim faith in its ongoing war on terrorism.

“Government is not at any war with Muslims. I am a Muslim and I assure you NRM has nothing against Muslims. Those who are arrested or are involved in criminal acts(terrorists) are people misrepresenting Islam. They are after their own selfish interests and are the ones government is looking for,”Kigongo said .

The NRM national vice chairperson was on Thursday speaking to Muslim leaders in Kayunga during a meeting held at Namagabi Secondary School in Kayunga town council.

During the meeting, district khadhi of greater Mukono, Sheikh Abdnoor Kakande asked Kigongo to come clear on claims that Muslims are targeted in the fight against terrorism.

“We are worried after the recent happenings in the country. Most of those arrested had Islamic names. Though most of the names implicated are for Muslims, we don’t support their actions,” Sheikh Kakande said.

“There is one problem that everyone with a long beard is called a Sheikh. Some people claim to be Sheikhs yet they are not. Our religion emphasizes peace and those who commit crimes are not Muslims.”

Speaking in response, NRM’s Kigongo said that whereas some of the people arrested over terrorism have Muslim names, government is not targeting Muslims.

“Some adopt Islamic names. You find he is Peter but when he starts making crimes, he calls himself a Muslim name. Even if you are a Muslim, protestant or Catholic and you are a criminal, that is a fact you can’t take away.”

The NRM national vice chairperson urged Muslims to be truthful, adding that a number of them are double edged swords.

“Some people are seen dressed in Islamic attire yet their hearts are not Muslim. There are not many Muslim believers who do things that Islam directs. If you do opposite then you are not a true Muslim. Some of our colleagues are not truthful. What they say and do during the day is not what they say or do during the night. Let us be truthful,”Kigongo urged.

He assured Muslims,” Be sure no one will touch you if don’t do anything wrong. It is your actions that determine who you are. Muslims is a religion of peace and we should behave well so that many people yearn to join our religion.”

The comments come on the backdrop of complaints by members of the Muslim faith that they are being targeted by government in the fight against terrorism.

Following the recent bomb blasts in Kampala, almost all the suspects arrested have Muslim names , prompting some members of the public to say that there are targeted for their religion.

Recently, President Museveni assured Muslims that they are not targeted by anyone because of their religion as was being said.

“Many of the Muslims in Ntungamo and Ankole were part of the wealth creators and not part of the parasites. Don’t involve yourselves in this nonsense of saying the government is targeting Muslims, leave the wealth creators alone. Among the wealth creators, the relationship is symbiotic; there is no parasitism,” Museveni said last month.