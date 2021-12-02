The European Union (EU) in collaboration with Cities Alliance Uganda on Tuesday, handed over an assortment of supplies to Nakawa Market vendors to aid sanitation improvement within the market.

The materials included; 2 water tanks, 30 tents, 400 tarpaulins, liquid soap, 6000 masks and sanitary pads.

Speaking during the handover, Jan van der Ploeg Johannes Operations Advisor Infrastructure at EU, said the donation is a very valid intervention which will solve the prevailing sanitation challenges in the market.

He appealed to Cities Alliance and the market management to create the preconditions so that people can change their behaviours and standards for better sanitation standards and better sewage management.

“It is a pleasure to be able to provide the equipments and provide the goods and materials. From our side, we funded and it will be a big pleasure also that in the future, the Nakawa Market and management of market together with KCCA and Mayor, do their best to use it as good as possible and for as long as possible,” Johannes said.

On his part, Paul Mugambe, the Mayor of Nakawa applauded EU for being handy and supportive towards Nakawa market vendors who are running their small businesses to better their livelihoods.

“I think EU has been a good working partner with government of Uganda and it is our responsibilities as persons or organisations under local government to be able to sustain this relationship on behalf of government of Uganda,” Mugambe said.

Samuel Mabala, the country advisor Cities Alliance noted that there is need for change in wastes management in the market notably in terms of transporting and transferring waste.

“This time around we would like to appeal to KCCA to ensure that we implement behavioral change. We start separating waste from sources,” Mabala appealed.

Mabala said with the equipments and materials procured, he believes that the waste management as well as sanitation conditions in the market will change for good.