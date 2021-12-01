Situated barely three kilometres south of Kampala’s central business district, the 13,800 sqm mall blends its iconic, ultra-modern architecture with breath-taking panoramic views of the cityscape and surrounding Nakasero.

“The Arena Mall will in the course of next year change the face of shopping in Kampala with an eclectic mix of international and national retailers. The southern part of Kampala will never be the same,” said Marc du Toit, the head of Retail at Knight Frank.

He noted that Arena Mall’s first phase of opening features international brands like LC Waikiki, a leading Turkish ready-made clothing power-house, whose commitment to quality across a spectrum of trendy fashion products is set to make the mall a one-stop centre for fashion to its designated target market.

The mall will also house Carrefour, an international retail franchise, Cafesserie and Frango among other tenants.

“We are pleased to bring this high-quality retail mall to Kampala and look forward to welcoming both local and international premier retail brands and together with our tenants make shopping a convenient and pleasurable experience for our patrons,”said Charles Odere, on behalf of the landlord, Chestnut Uganda Limited.

With the first phase of opening, the Arena Mall – a 13,800 sqm shopping centre and the first green-rated building in Uganda by the Green Building Council South Africa, now stands tall the only 4 star rated green building in Uganda.